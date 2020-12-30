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Pursanova - How to start your 10K GPD RO System & What to look for
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16 views • December 30, 2020
This 10K GPD System was build for a farm. Here we would like to show you how to adjust pressure, meaning of the gauges, and product & waste areas in the back of the system.
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