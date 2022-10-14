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"Brooks County, Texas: A smuggler led TxDPS on a high-speed chase on US 281. The smuggler drove off road & crashed into a fence. The driver & a group of illegal immigrants fled from the vehicle. The driver, an illegal immigrant from MX was arrested for human smuggling, Lt. Chris Olivarez reports."
Venmo @beautifulhorizons