On July 1, 2023, based on the intelligence provided by the scouts of the "Dnepr" group in the right-bank part of the Kherson region, near the settlement of Kazatskoye, the following targets were destroyed by the artillery of the 8th Artillery Regiment:
▶️A storage facility containing over 12 tons of artillery ammunition of Western origin.
▶️A vehicle park, housing approximately 40 military vehicles, such as BMP-2 and Marder.
▶️A permanent deployment point of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where over 50 militants were stationed.
