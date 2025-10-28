Intensity Peaks On Key Fronts As Kharkiv Crisis Threat Grows

Since 25 October, the situation on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict has undergone the following changes:

In the Sumy area, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to deteriorate. The Russians have advanced towards Kondratovka and Andriivka.

Ukrainian units have launched a successful attack on Sotnitsky Kazachok, a village on the border with the Belgorod region, seizing control of most of it.

The south-western part of Volchansk has fallen under Russian control and the grain elevator has been captured. The Ukrainians continue to hold the south and south-east of the city.

To the east of Kupyansk, the Russians have captured the village of Pershotravneve. In the southern sector, Russian troops have raised their flag in the north-east of Kurilovka, though the Ukrainians still control the center of the village.

On the northern flank of the Liman front, Russian army units have finished clearing the village of Zarechnoye and occupied the forest area to the south-west. There has also been an advance towards the village of Stavki from the north-east.

Russian units have occupied the village of Dronovka, which is north of the city of Seversk. The front line is approaching the city from the south.

In the southern sector of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk front, the Russian army advanced towards the southern part of the village of Konstantinovka.

The Russian counterattack in the Dobropolsky salient is ongoing. Units have advanced into Shakhov and Rusin Yar. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to penetrate deep into Russian defenses, with fighting taking place in the dacha area north of Novoye Shakhov.

North of Pokrovsk, control of Rodninskoe has reportedly been established.

The Russian army has expanded its zone of control in the western part of Pokrovsk. The ring around the city is narrowing. Assault groups have entered the Dimitrov mine territory in the east of Mirnograd.

On the southern flank, the Ukrainian army’s fortified area to the north of Novonikolaevka has been captured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian assault groups have entered the southern part of Yegorovka. There has been an expansion of control noted in the Alekseevka sector.

The Ukrainian army is still on the defensive, although it has made some tactical-level offensive attempts, such as in the Belgorod border area. The Dobropillia salient and Pokrovsk remain the hottest spots along the entire front line, where the most intense fighting is taking place. The intensification of Russian army activity in the western part of the Kharkiv region suggests an intention to ‘cut off’ the salient, which has an extremely low concentration of Ukrainian troops.

https://southfront.press/intensity-peaks-on-key-fronts/