BREAKING NEWSː FAUCI PLEADS THE FIFTH OVER 80 TIMES 🎙 JOHN WARD

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Well, it's looks like VfB got his answer about the mighty subpoena - TOOTHLESS PAPER TIGER
Dr. Anthony Fauci plead the fifth (right to not self-incriminate) over 80 times during his July 29, 2026 congressional hearing led by Rand Paul.
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