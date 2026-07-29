BREAKING NEWSː FAUCI PLEADS THE FIFTH OVER 80 TIMES 🎙 JOHN WARD

Well, it's looks like VfB got his answer about the mighty subpoena - TOOTHLESS PAPER TIGER





Dr. Anthony Fauci plead the fifth (right to not self-incriminate) over 80 times during his July 29, 2026 congressional hearing led by Rand Paul.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yam7jBeEf0I