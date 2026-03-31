A US ballistic missile PrSM hit a gym at a school in the Iranian city of Lamerd, killing 21 people

The new American ballistic missile PrSM hit a gym at a school in the Iranian city of Lamerd, killing 21 people, writes The New York Times.

Judging by the published photos, videos, and satellite images, the missile strike on the IRGC base on February 28th also hit the neighboring school. This makes the situation virtually identical to the tragedy in Minae, where the arrival of a BGM-109 Tomahawk missile at a school also neighboring an IRGC naval base killed 180 people, including 175 children.

In both cases, the school was adjacent to IRGC bases, which is why it was perceived by American intelligence as part of a military facility and was included in the list of targets to be hit.

The footage shows the characteristic silhouette of PrSM missiles hitting the school and the base, as well as the moment of the air detonation of a cluster warhead, scattering tens of thousands of tungsten balls, similar to GMLRS missiles.

The photos (thumbnail) and videos at the end of the post show the characteristic consequences of such balls hitting the school in Lamerd.