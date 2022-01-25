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Βιολογικό Όπλο? Στοχεύει Συγκεκριμένες Ομάδες
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41 views • January 25, 2022
Η Dr Lee Merritt συζητά με τους Wolfgang Wodarg, Reiner Füllmich και Robin Monotti για την τεχνολογία στόχευσης βιολογικών όπλων σε συγκεκριμένες ομάδες.
* Όπου Η2 αντικαταστήστε με ACE2. Η μετάφραση γίνεται εξ ακοής και ενίοτε γίνονται λάθη.
=======================
Η εν λόγω μελέτη:
ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405580820301072
Ali, F., Elserafy, M., Alkordi, M. H., & Amin, M. (2020). ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity. Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports, 24, 100798. (pdf)
https://sci-hub.se/10.1016/j.bbrep.2020.100798
====================
Εδώ θα δείτε όλη τη συνέντευξη:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Lee-Merritt-Session-86-en:f
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
========================
Eνδιαφέροντες σύνδεσμοι:
https://sci-hub.se/10.1016/j.bbrep.2020.100798
https://halithheia.blogspot.com/2021/05/johns-hopkins.html?fbclid=IwAR051JY-isQqxWFgIm2qLFTpYl-y1ciWGdzm_3bMHK3Wca6sXf-BYavVY28
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
https://fytro.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/%cf%80%ce%b1%cf%84%ce%ad%ce%bd%cf%84%ce%b5%cf%82-%ce%b7-%cf%83%cf%85%ce%bc%cf%86%ce%bf%cf%81%ce%ac-%cf%84%ce%bf%cf%85-%cf%80%ce%bb%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%ae%cf%84%ce%b7-wo2020-060606-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9/?fbclid=IwAR28s46TT-mYGnQo9-1uPjtM4u_UOS73ny7oj4dvTwZQfReUb_z3oggqBlg
=======================
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
* Όπου Η2 αντικαταστήστε με ACE2. Η μετάφραση γίνεται εξ ακοής και ενίοτε γίνονται λάθη.
=======================
Η εν λόγω μελέτη:
ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405580820301072
Ali, F., Elserafy, M., Alkordi, M. H., & Amin, M. (2020). ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity. Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports, 24, 100798. (pdf)
https://sci-hub.se/10.1016/j.bbrep.2020.100798
====================
Εδώ θα δείτε όλη τη συνέντευξη:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Lee-Merritt-Session-86-en:f
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
========================
Eνδιαφέροντες σύνδεσμοι:
https://sci-hub.se/10.1016/j.bbrep.2020.100798
https://halithheia.blogspot.com/2021/05/johns-hopkins.html?fbclid=IwAR051JY-isQqxWFgIm2qLFTpYl-y1ciWGdzm_3bMHK3Wca6sXf-BYavVY28
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
https://fytro.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/%cf%80%ce%b1%cf%84%ce%ad%ce%bd%cf%84%ce%b5%cf%82-%ce%b7-%cf%83%cf%85%ce%bc%cf%86%ce%bf%cf%81%ce%ac-%cf%84%ce%bf%cf%85-%cf%80%ce%bb%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%ae%cf%84%ce%b7-wo2020-060606-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9/?fbclid=IwAR28s46TT-mYGnQo9-1uPjtM4u_UOS73ny7oj4dvTwZQfReUb_z3oggqBlg
=======================
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
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