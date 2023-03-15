What a shock! Ukrainian soldier losses in Bakhmut so terrible

The defeat of Ukrainian soldiers fighting for Bakhmut took a dramatic and dire turn under the advance of Russian forces. Their army losses were very heavy up to 70% for a battalion, which became the number of killed and wounded. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO could no longer deny the fall of Bakhmut.
Mirrored -
TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.