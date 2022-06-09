War Prayer Room - 9th June 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is an approach to prayer; to enter into the dwelling place. Join Jessica Knock as she leads in prayer and teaching from the 'Outer Court' to the 'Inner court, as El Shaddai (God Almighty) prepares you to enter the ' Most Holy Place,' as in the book of Exodus relating to the Tabernacle.
Seek Him with your whole heart. Cultivate an unquenchable thirst for Him that drives you on your knees in prayer. THEN you will begin to move toward the 'Most Holy Place.' The KEY is to 'PRESS IN.'