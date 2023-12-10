Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview with Kary Mullis a Nobel Prize Winner in 1993 discussing the controversy of HIV/AIDS
channel image
LeeYoungF4ST
4 Subscribers
85 views
Published 21 hours ago

In May of 1996, Gary Null interviewed Nobel Prize Winning Chemist Kary Mullis on his views about the scientific establishment, HIV, AIDS and many other issue...

Public health policy in the U.S. has been dictated by Anthony Fauci for over three decades.
His pronouncements on COVID-19 which are taken as gospel by the media and the medical establishment bear striking resemblance to his pronouncements on the AIDS epidemic.

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel


https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336


The primary diagnostic tool used for determining a viral infection is the PCR test which Anthony Fauci has helped to establish as the gold standard for testing.
Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test has stated that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with PCR.

He discussed his thoughts on Dr. Fauci and the scientific and medical establishments with Dr. Gary Null in 1996.

Keywords
kary mullispcr testnobel prize winner in 1993

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket