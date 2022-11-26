Over 100 dead vaxxed doctors - The vax dates vs. the death dates are stunning

Jim Crenshaw





November 24, 2022





This shows the carnage taking place in the medical communities in almost every country and they are still pushing that clot crap. They are starting to wake up an least somewhat. However they have damaged themselves to such a great degree, I am not sure medicine as we know it will not collapse. Will this be good or bad? I don't know.





In the short term (whatever that is) not so good. In the long term (again whatever that is) it could be very very good. How many must die for us to learn?

Source: SixthSense: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z2NPZI4v4VDN/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BnYRaBdWfL1a/