Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Over 100 dead vaxxed doctors - The vax dates vs. the death dates are stunning
719 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Saturday |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


November 24, 2022


This shows the carnage taking place in the medical communities in almost every country and they are still pushing that clot crap. They are starting to wake up an least somewhat. However they have damaged themselves to such a great degree, I am not sure medicine as we know it will not collapse. Will this be good or bad? I don't know.


In the short term (whatever that is) not so good. In the long term (again whatever that is) it could be very very good. How many must die for us to learn?

Source: SixthSense: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z2NPZI4v4VDN/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BnYRaBdWfL1a/

Keywords
healthvaccinevaxxedglobalmedicinedeaddoctorsdeathsjabguatemalashotinoculationinjectioncovidmedical collapse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket