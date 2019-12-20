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EMF Talk in Houston part 3
Lynn Rose Demartini
Lynn Rose Demartini
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7 views • December 20, 2019
Part 3 of a talk I did at the Lone Star Dowsers in Houston on EMFs.
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emf5gshielding
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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