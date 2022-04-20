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Live With Dr. Judy Mikovits (Very informative must see interview)
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2558 views • April 20, 2022
Laura-Lynn Thompson interviews Dr. Judy Mikovits, author of Ending Plague.
Just some of the things Dr. Judy talks about:
* She agrees with Dr. Bryan Ardis that cell lines are in the water and in the air. Snake venom sequences are in the cell lines.
* Censorship has been going on for at least 40 years in the medical world - especially publication of papers.
* MD's are trained differently from PhD's. It is drilled in their heads that vaccines are safe and effective.
* Gain of function and cell lines are used in all the vaccines since Polio.
* Each batch of vaccine contains different amounts of "stuff" from the cell lines.
* Aborted fetal tissue is in almost all medications.
* We need to eat naturally and get away from glycosate, roundup, aluminum and other poisons. No GMO's.
* SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 were created in the early 2000's and neither one is Covid. Dr. Judy personally knows because she worked on it.
* Covid is an planned excuse for what is really going on. There is no covid.
* The vaccine is a bioweapon.
* Dr. Judy's husband David was murdered by the hospital in December 2021. His autopsy showed bacterial infection but the hospital said he had "Covid." He was not given food and water and was murdered. He was unvaccinated.
* Christians and Muslims are targeted by the bioweapon shot, as well as people with comorbidities.
* Natural immunity is best.
* Vaccines cause autism, immune disorders and other problems.
* Love is the answer.
* AZT, AIDS, HIV, legal battles, loss of jobs, why young children are given vaccines and more.
My Catholic Red Pill.
(8:45 - "Same sequences in snake venom")(Very informative: must see interview - I wish I had a photographic memory like this wonderful doctor and Christian. Marcum)
www.crimesagainsthumanitytour.com
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
April 19th, 2022.
Laura-Lynn
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins me on the show today. She is a research scientist in the fields of immunology, epigenetics, and natural-products chemistry; AND she is also the New York Times Bestselling Author of various books including: Plague, Plague of Corruption, and Ending Plague. Most recently, she released a documentary called “Plandemic” that has been viewed by over 1 billion people worldwide! Visit her website to support her works: https://therealdrjudy.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wd6xEzUGs6U7/
NOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.
Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)
Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/7nrv0z5pb46b89q4w22t46ukbe2xxmxk
Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/smaf7joohs8odtyklprt6ejdxk6tr2yj
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kwez-live-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-very-informative-must-see-interview.html
Just some of the things Dr. Judy talks about:
* She agrees with Dr. Bryan Ardis that cell lines are in the water and in the air. Snake venom sequences are in the cell lines.
* Censorship has been going on for at least 40 years in the medical world - especially publication of papers.
* MD's are trained differently from PhD's. It is drilled in their heads that vaccines are safe and effective.
* Gain of function and cell lines are used in all the vaccines since Polio.
* Each batch of vaccine contains different amounts of "stuff" from the cell lines.
* Aborted fetal tissue is in almost all medications.
* We need to eat naturally and get away from glycosate, roundup, aluminum and other poisons. No GMO's.
* SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 were created in the early 2000's and neither one is Covid. Dr. Judy personally knows because she worked on it.
* Covid is an planned excuse for what is really going on. There is no covid.
* The vaccine is a bioweapon.
* Dr. Judy's husband David was murdered by the hospital in December 2021. His autopsy showed bacterial infection but the hospital said he had "Covid." He was not given food and water and was murdered. He was unvaccinated.
* Christians and Muslims are targeted by the bioweapon shot, as well as people with comorbidities.
* Natural immunity is best.
* Vaccines cause autism, immune disorders and other problems.
* Love is the answer.
* AZT, AIDS, HIV, legal battles, loss of jobs, why young children are given vaccines and more.
My Catholic Red Pill.
(8:45 - "Same sequences in snake venom")(Very informative: must see interview - I wish I had a photographic memory like this wonderful doctor and Christian. Marcum)
www.crimesagainsthumanitytour.com
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
April 19th, 2022.
Laura-Lynn
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins me on the show today. She is a research scientist in the fields of immunology, epigenetics, and natural-products chemistry; AND she is also the New York Times Bestselling Author of various books including: Plague, Plague of Corruption, and Ending Plague. Most recently, she released a documentary called “Plandemic” that has been viewed by over 1 billion people worldwide! Visit her website to support her works: https://therealdrjudy.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wd6xEzUGs6U7/
NOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.
Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)
Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/7nrv0z5pb46b89q4w22t46ukbe2xxmxk
Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/smaf7joohs8odtyklprt6ejdxk6tr2yj
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kwez-live-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-very-informative-must-see-interview.html
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