Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Multiple witnesses remember their Secret Space Program encounters with one another
24 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Michael Salla


January 28, 2023


Jean Charles Moyen has had multiple encounters with extraterrestrial entities and has displayed paranormal abilities that led to him being eventually recruited into a joint US French Secret Space Program where he says he completed a "20 and back" tour of duty aboard aircraft carrier sized motherships called the Solaris and Excelsior.


In this Exopolitics Today interview, he discusses his recent meetings in Orlando, Florida, with several individuals who he recognized during secret space program service and/or through teleportation experiences. He describes the unique circumstances where he respectively met with Tony Rodrigues, Chris O'Connor, Elena Danaan, and JP.


In addition, Moyen discusses the release of the English dubbed version of his documentary, Starseed Revelations 2, where he presents extensive evidence supporting his extraordinary claims of extraterrestrial contact, teleportation, and encounters with Men in Black.


Jean Charles Moyen's documentary Starseed Revelations 2 is now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/starseedrevelation2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OcfdDxzhwY


Keywords
aliensusorlandoextraterrestrialssecret space programfrenchwitnessesprovocativeteleportationexopoliticsencountersmen in blackjptony rodrigueselena danaanmichael sallasolarisexcelsior20 and backmothershipsstarseed revelations 2jean charles moyenchris oconnorparanormal abilitiestour of duty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket