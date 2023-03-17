Survival! Eating raw jumbie beans (guajes) on Snake Island

For more better quality video's check out,
Leucaena (leadtree) is commonly found in warm subtropical locations around the world. Originally from Mexico, it has naturalized in many places including the islands of the Caribbean.... Jumbie beans (known as 'guajes' in Spanish, are the seeds found in the pods. When green the unripe seeds can be eaten raw. Some say they are toxic. Historically they have been eaten raw by people for centuries, including myself. The seeds are commonly used in Mexican cooking... The fact is that little research has been done on the nutritional and medicinal uses of jumbie beans however preliminary studies indicate that they are highly nutritious and possess useful medicinal properties as well. As for me, I will continue to enjoy them as a nutritious wild edible food on all my future adventures.
