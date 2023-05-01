Hungary Calls For Ukraine Ceasefire...Washington FURIOUS!



The Ron Paul Liberty Report





Streamed on: Apr 27, 12:00 pm EDT





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The hyper-meddling US Ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, has blasted the Hungarian government's call for negotiations and a ceasefire in Ukraine, calling it "cynical." Washington has all but declared war on Hungary for not jumping on board for the war. Also today: Without Tucker...Fox tanks! Finally: are young people returning to religious faith?

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's June 3rd Houston Conference:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/they-lie-nihilism-and-the-war-on-truth-tickets-590534212727

Show Sponsor

Just go to https://4Patriots.com and use code RON to get 10% off your first purchase of 4Patriots Survival Food. That’s https://4Patriots.com, use code RON.

Show Sponsor:

American Financing - tell them Ron Paul Liberty Report sent you:

https://www.americanfinancing.net/ron

(Disclaimer: NMLS 182334 nmlwconsumeraccess.org)