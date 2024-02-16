The GREAT electric car cover-up just CRASHED and BURNED _ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content





Electric vehicles are more dangerous than gas-powered vehicles, according to new data. The University of Nebraska and the U.S. Army conducted tests “to better understand whether currently used guardrails and U.S. military protection measures against hostile vehicles are prepared for the growing number of EVs.” Bottom line: They’re not. EVs are between 20 and 50% heavier than a gas-powered car and have a low center of gravity so they cannot be stopped by guardrails if they are out of control. Why didn’t authorities test this before EVs were green-lit for the road??

