, Will COVID Vaxxs Become Illegal In Florida?!!, 4148

There is a new initiative sweeping the state of Florida that mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 are not only ineffective but deliberately created as a biological weapon.



On Thursday, July 13, members of the Brevard County, Florida Republican Executive Committee



(BREC) unanimously adopted a resolution, calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to make the COVID-19 vaccines illegal in Florida, judging that the mRNA vaccines are very likely a biological weapon.





Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John's, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.





The committee believes that the pharmaceutical companies involved committed crimes and pushed fraud on the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines and downplayed the risks and side effects.





CBS 12 in Melbourne, Florida reported on the story the night of the vote.





