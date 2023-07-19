, Will COVID Vaxxs Become Illegal In Florida?!!, 4148

There is a new initiative sweeping the state of Florida that mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 are not only ineffective but deliberately created as a biological weapon.
On Thursday, July 13, members of the Brevard County, Florida Republican Executive Committee
(BREC) unanimously adopted a resolution, calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to make the COVID-19 vaccines illegal in Florida, judging that the mRNA vaccines are very likely a biological weapon.
Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John's, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.
The committee believes that the pharmaceutical companies involved committed crimes and pushed fraud on the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines and downplayed the risks and side effects.
CBS 12 in Melbourne, Florida reported on the story the night of the vote.
[insert CBS 12 ]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.