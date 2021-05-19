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4000 dead from covid jabs, Swine flu jab was immediately halted after 53 death
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802 views • May 19, 2021
Over 4000 dead from covid jabs
vaccine adverse event reporting system received more reporting from the covid vaccines for the 4 months than the total death toll of 15 years between 1997 to 2013. Plus thousands of heart attacks, hospitalizations. Statistically only 1% actually reports their vaccine injury/death.
1976, 45 million people were vaccinated for Swine flu, the program was immediately halted after 53 people died, because it was considered too risky.
vaccine adverse event reporting system received more reporting from the covid vaccines for the 4 months than the total death toll of 15 years between 1997 to 2013. Plus thousands of heart attacks, hospitalizations. Statistically only 1% actually reports their vaccine injury/death.
1976, 45 million people were vaccinated for Swine flu, the program was immediately halted after 53 people died, because it was considered too risky.
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