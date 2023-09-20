Create New Account
Deceiving the Youth, Climate Strike Misleads Teenagers – 2 of 6
Part 2 of 6. Here, I get surrounded by students with their signs, blocking my sign so people can't see it. I climbed up high on something and stood tall so they had to stretch real hard to block me. It became fun.This was one of our best videos from 2019- the Youth Climate Strike at the Art Gallery in Vancouver.


Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.


