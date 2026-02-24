BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How God keeps score.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
5 views • 22 hours ago

How God keeps score.

 

As I see it man keeps score by the 3 categories of sin listed in 1John 2/16, “the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the pride of life.”  I take “the lust of the eyes” to include a person’s desire for other people’s eyes on them, meaning, wealth, fame, fortune, etc., all the things society pays attention to, and sees through the media, as well as what their eyes desire.  To me this is the big reason many people don’t want to admit they are sinners.  Now, how does God keep score?

 

Luke 7/50, “Your faith has saved you.”

 

Matthew 15/28, “great is your faith!  Be it done for you as you desire.”

 

Romans 3/28, “man is justified by faith apart from works of the law.”

 

Galatians 2/16, “man is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ.”

 

Romans 1/17, “He who through faith is righteous shall live.”

 

Romans 14/23, “whatever does not proceed from faith is sin.”

 

Hebrews 11/6, “without faith it is impossible to please him/God.”

 

Romans 2/16, “on that day when, according to my gospel, God judges the secrets of men by Jesus Christ.”

 

Romans 10/9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead you will be saved.”

 

And, Hebrews chapter 11 mentions many Old Testament testimonies of faith as well.  Have a great day.

