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T.H.I.N.K before we speak
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30 views • August 19, 2020
A helpful acronym that may save you and me some embarrassment. We have all spoken faster than we have discerned...and had to remove our foot from our mouth.
Great, positive edifications will fulfill all five of these points.
Great, positive edifications will fulfill all five of these points.
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