THE TRUTH ABOUT RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL “MASS GRAVES” IT WASN’T GENOCIDE! AMPLIFIES WAR ON CHRISTIANITY!!

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pressfortruth
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Hundreds of bodies of indigenous children have recently been discovered at burial sites near residential schools in Canada and the Catholic religious order that operated these schools says it will disclose all historical documents in its possession. Without any digging (both metaphorically or literally) the Canadian government and the MSM have labelled this a case of genocide and the implications have many turning their hatred towards Christians in TODAY’s world. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives you the side of the story that you are not hearing from the mainstream media because from their prospective Canada being a “systemically racist” country is the hot topic to push right now.
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Sources:
https://www.dorchesterreview.ca/blogs/news/from-katyn-to-kamloops
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57291530
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57592243
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/kamloops-residential-school-discovery-what-answers-lie-in-religious-archives-1.5457466
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/residential-school-records-missionary-of-oblates-of-mary-immaculate-1.6078260
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/1/canada-this-one-unmarked-grave-what-genocide-looks-like
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/two-catholic-churches-burn-to-ground-on-first-nations-land-overnight
https://twitter.com/benjancewicz/status/1408443857289814017
https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1408506038358188032
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1407956138541260802
http://www.trc.ca/about-us.html