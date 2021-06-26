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THE TRUTH ABOUT RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL “MASS GRAVES” IT WASN’T GENOCIDE! AMPLIFIES WAR ON CHRISTIANITY!!
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212 views • June 26, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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Hundreds of bodies of indigenous children have recently been discovered at burial sites near residential schools in Canada and the Catholic religious order that operated these schools says it will disclose all historical documents in its possession. Without any digging (both metaphorically or literally) the Canadian government and the MSM have labelled this a case of genocide and the implications have many turning their hatred towards Christians in TODAY’s world. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives you the side of the story that you are not hearing from the mainstream media because from their prospective Canada being a “systemically racist” country is the hot topic to push right now.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.dorchesterreview.ca/blogs/news/from-katyn-to-kamloops

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57291530

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57592243

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/kamloops-residential-school-discovery-what-answers-lie-in-religious-archives-1.5457466

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/residential-school-records-missionary-of-oblates-of-mary-immaculate-1.6078260

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/1/canada-this-one-unmarked-grave-what-genocide-looks-like

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/two-catholic-churches-burn-to-ground-on-first-nations-land-overnight

https://twitter.com/benjancewicz/status/1408443857289814017

https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1408506038358188032

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1407956138541260802

http://www.trc.ca/about-us.html
Keywords
childrengenocidecanadapress for truth pressfortruth
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