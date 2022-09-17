Emergency Management Associates Special Report. Earthquake Imperial Valley CA.

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The report addresses the situation in general in California beginning with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. This was an earthquake swarm. Over in the Imperial Valley to the Sultan Sea. The Sultan Sea got hit. The quakes started at 1 point, 2, 3, and 5 magnitude. It's now at 5.3 earthquake in a matter of ours. It's a damaging earthquake even though they did not have reports yet right now. This video is an example of how quickly this kind a swarm can happen. Mirrored