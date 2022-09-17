Emergency Management Associates Special Report. Earthquake Imperial Valley CA.

The report addresses the situation in general in California beginning with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. This was an earthquake swarm. Over in the Imperial Valley to the Sultan Sea. The Sultan Sea got hit. The quakes started at 1 point, 2, 3, and 5 magnitude. It's now at 5.3 earthquake in a matter of ours. It's a damaging earthquake even though they did not have reports yet right now. This video is an example of how quickly this kind a swarm can happen. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.