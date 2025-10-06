Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 6 October 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

🚩 As a result of intensive and resolute actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Otradnoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, and one assault regiment of the AFU near Andreyevka, Iskriskovshchina, Krasnopolye, Kondratovka, Petrushevka, and Osoyevka (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Ambarnoye, Volchansk, and Chugunovka (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 160 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. One electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots, and five materiel depots were destroyed.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade near Peschannoye, Kupyansk, Petrovka (Kharkov region), Novonikolayevka, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. Six ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Platonovka, Seversk, Zakotnoye, Reznikovka, Ivanopolye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 225 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were wiped out.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades of the AFU, and two national guard brigades near Ivanovka, Dimitrov, Dorozhnoye, Gruzskoye, Toretskoye, Artyomovka, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 410 troops, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Uspenovka, Privolnoye, Pavlovka, Novogrigorovka, and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more 370 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.





💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and territorial defence brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Olgovka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power infrastructure, oil industry enterprises, POL depots ensuring operations of the AFU, long-range UAV depots and launch preparations sites as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Neptune long-range guided missile, and 356 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 88,529 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 631 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,377 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,593 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 30,215 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 43,288 support military vehicles.