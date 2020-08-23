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Shadowgate
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48 views • August 23, 2020
Documentary by Millie Weaver. In this video Millie exposes people in the inner circles of the shadow government and deep state . Although Alex Jones gave her a platform on his website he did not participate in any way in the making of this video. Nor did he fund it.
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