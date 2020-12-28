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"The Whore" Part 2 of 3
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293 views • December 28, 2020
Why does our government continue to give tons of money to other countries while the people in America continue to suffer? Would that money not be better utilized by those in need right here in our own communities? Are our leaders really that stupid and/or uncaring? How can we continue to borrow money and add to our multi-Trillion dollar debt and give it other countries? Will our economy fail because of irresponsible fiscal management? Once you understand the underlying causes for the things the government does that don't make sense, you will begin to see the deception more clearly. This is part 2 of a 3 part episode.
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