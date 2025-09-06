LLMs, N4 and nanonetworks

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP-t1uAHhx4

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjZofJX0v4M

Transformers, the tech behind LLMs | Deep Learning Chapter 5

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

.

Medium Access Control (MAC) identifiers, or MAC addresses, are part of the original Ethernet standard that was developed in the 1970s and formalized in 1980. The first MAC addresses were 48-bit numbers used to uniquely identify devices in a local network.

The key events in the history of MAC identifiers include:

Late 1970s: The foundation for Ethernet and its addressing scheme was created by researchers at Xerox PARC.

1980: The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) formed the 802 LAN/MAN Standards Committee to develop standards for local area networks, including the use of MAC addresses. The first IEEE 802.3 standard for Ethernet was published in 1983.

1985: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) liberalized rules on unregulated radio bands, which helped spur the development of wireless LANs and the IEEE 802.11 standard for Wi-Fi in the 1990s.

2080: The IEEE has set a target lifetime of 100 years (until 2080) for the 48-bit MAC address space, now called EUI-48. For new applications not based on Ethernet, the IEEE encourages the use of the larger EUI-64 identifier.

.

Nano metrology is the science of accurate and reliable measurement at the nanometer scale (typically 1-100 nm), encompassing the precise characterization of the dimensions, composition, and physical properties of nanomaterials and devices.

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

Intra-body communication (IBC), the concept of using the human body to transmit electronic signals, was formally proposed by Thomas Guthrie Zimmerman in 1995 as a component of Personal Area Networks (PANs). Therefore, the concept is roughly 30 years old as of 2025.

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Healthcare_Interoperability_Resources.

.

Bluetooth technology is approximately 26 years old, with its development starting in 1994 and the first consumer device launching in 1999. The technology was invented by Dutch engineer Dr. Jaap Haartsen at Ericsson, who aimed to create a wireless replacement for RS-232 cables. The first formal technical specification was published in 1999, followed by the launch of the first Bluetooth hands-free mobile headset that same year at COMDEX.

.

healthcare 4.0

.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/ending-crime-and-disorder-on-americas-streets/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

.

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

.

ai psychosis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ELIZA_effect