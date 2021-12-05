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Omicron: Hidden Messages
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1489 views • December 05, 2021
A long term plan to enslave humanity has been going on for generations. It's at least long term to us, but by those who perpetrate this plan it's not even a lifetime. This is the reason we are seeing hidden messages and symbols in , education systems, media, movies, video games, and the science community, for our entire lives.
Some of the topics we are going to discuss tonight include:
Constellations, Travis Scott, Astro World, Omicron, video games, Bible prophecy, occult symbolism, new age, and more...
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Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Omicron
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Some of the topics we are going to discuss tonight include:
Constellations, Travis Scott, Astro World, Omicron, video games, Bible prophecy, occult symbolism, new age, and more...
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystv-wear.creator-spring.com/
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Omicron
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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