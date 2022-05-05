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KERRY CASSIDY INTERVIEWED BY PATRIOT UNDERGROUND : White Hat COG Strategy – Secret Space
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211 views • May 05, 2022
KERRY interviewed by PATRIOT UNDERGROUND (interview #3) about the DEVOLUTION process that TRUMP & THE WHITE HATS ARE involved with (see Patel Patriot articles for details), RYAN DARK WHITE testimony about BIDEN & PENCE pedophilia and the big picture of how what’s happening is bout RULING THE WORLD and ALIEN INTERVENTION.
http://projectcamelotportal.com
http://projectcamelotportal.com
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