A YEAR OF FOOTBALL FANS COLLAPSING - IN UNPRECENDENTED NUMBERS 💉💉💉

Due to the sharp increase in medical emergencies at games, in March 2022 the EFL (English Football League) told supporters to NOT alert the players in the event of a medical emergency in the crowd.





Then in August 2022, The Premier League introduced a new rule to NOT stop games for medical emergencies, so medical staff can "fulfil their duties without most people knowing anything" - UK Daily Star.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-medical-emergencies-rule-27654385





The following is a compilation of media reports from the past year or so, of fans collapsing in the stands at games (and often dying) due to a serious 'medical emergency'.

This video includes short excerpts from the film 'On the Record' by Oracle Films featuring the Southhampton and England International legend Matt Le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier played for 17 years at the top level, winning 8 caps for England. He is quoted as saying "In my career, I don't remember a single game being halted because of an emergency in the crowd"





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

๐Ÿ‘‰ Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccineยท Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

๐Ÿ‘‰ Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

๐Ÿ‘‰ Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





