A YEAR OF FOOTBALL FANS COLLAPSING - IN UNPRECENDENTED NUMBERS 💉💉💉

Due to the sharp increase in medical emergencies at games, in March 2022 the EFL (English Football League) told supporters to NOT alert the players in the event of a medical emergency in the crowd. https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/medical-emergencies-crowd-football-grounds-26562478
Then in August 2022, The Premier League introduced a new rule to NOT stop games for medical emergencies, so medical staff can "fulfil their duties without most people knowing anything" - UK Daily Star.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-medical-emergencies-rule-27654385
The following is a compilation of media reports from the past year or so, of fans collapsing in the stands at games (and often dying) due to a serious 'medical emergency'.
This video includes short excerpts from the film 'On the Record' by Oracle Films (https://www.oraclefilms.com/mattletissier) featuring the Southhampton and England International legend Matt Le Tissier -
Matt Le Tissier played for 17 years at the top level, winning 8 caps for England. He is quoted as saying "In my career, I don't remember a single game being halted because of an emergency in the crowd"
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
