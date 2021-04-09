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Peaceful Resistance to Corona Fascism
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COVID VACCINE LINKS https://pastebin.com/XTcVQGxy
GREAT RESET LINKS https://tinyurl.com/mrrjrrv3
STOP THE HOLOCAUST - TELL EVERYONE DON'T GET THE VACCINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N1MVLMJAiV/
DO YOU WANT TO OWN NOTHING? THE GREAT RESET: GLOBAL ELITES' PLAN FOR YOUR FUTURE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjRxjzL44Q6A/
COVID IS OPERATION LOCK STEP https://www.bitchute.com/video/EfQx8dcl4Req/
HELP EXPOSE THE FRAUDULENT COVID FAKE PANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSUUMyayl1TI/
STOP THE GREAT RESET * JOIN THE PEACEFUL RESISTANCE
We must peacefully resist the Illegal Global Lockdown and the Great Reset aka Operation Lockstep, aka the war by the 1% on humanity, or else we are all fucked! Join me in exposing their lies and peacefully resisting the "vaccine" genocide, and the dystopian global prison state called the Great Reset
GREAT RESET LINKS https://tinyurl.com/mrrjrrv3
STOP THE HOLOCAUST - TELL EVERYONE DON'T GET THE VACCINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N1MVLMJAiV/
DO YOU WANT TO OWN NOTHING? THE GREAT RESET: GLOBAL ELITES' PLAN FOR YOUR FUTURE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjRxjzL44Q6A/
COVID IS OPERATION LOCK STEP https://www.bitchute.com/video/EfQx8dcl4Req/
HELP EXPOSE THE FRAUDULENT COVID FAKE PANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSUUMyayl1TI/
STOP THE GREAT RESET * JOIN THE PEACEFUL RESISTANCE
We must peacefully resist the Illegal Global Lockdown and the Great Reset aka Operation Lockstep, aka the war by the 1% on humanity, or else we are all fucked! Join me in exposing their lies and peacefully resisting the "vaccine" genocide, and the dystopian global prison state called the Great Reset
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