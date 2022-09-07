4 Totally Ignored Principles of the American Revolution

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The United States of today couldn’t be further from the principles of the American Revolution. Here are 4 major ones that have been almost completely ignored, leading to the largest government in history.
Path to Liberty: Sept 7, 2022
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