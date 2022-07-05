Do You Have to Be Insane to Be Liberal?

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Jared Taylor looks at the data. Either you have to be crazy to be a liberal or trying to believe what liberals claim to believe drives you crazy. At least for a lot of people.
Thumbnail credit: Ted Eytan from Washington, DC, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
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