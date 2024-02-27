White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1132 - Albert Owens - Reaction to Williams' execution

Albert was sweeping the 7-11’s parking lot, when Darryl and Sims went inside. Albert followed them inside and, as Darryl and Sims went behind the counter to steal money from the register, Williams pointed a shotgun at Albert’s back and told him to “keep on walking”, directing him to a back storage room. Williams shouted “lay down mother ******!”, before shooting the security monitor. He then shot Albert twice in the back at point-blank range. When Sims asked why Williams shot Albert, he said that he “didn’t want to leave any witnesses”, and “because he (Albert) was white, and he was killing all white people”. Williams later bragged to his brother Wayne about the killing, telling him “you should have heard the way he sounded when I shot him.”, before making gurgling noises and laughing hysterically for several minutes.