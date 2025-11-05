BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Massive aid stuck in Jordan, barred from entering Gaza by Israeli authorities
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
13 views • 1 day ago

Israel blocks THOUSANDS of tonnes of Gaza aid — reports

Channel 4 News reporters filmed inside massive warehouses in Jordan “packed to the gills” with humanitarian aid barred from entering Gaza by Israeli authorities.

According to Channel 4:

🌏 4,000 tonnes of aid are sitting in one warehouse alone.

🌏 The World Food Programme and UNICEF each have multiple warehouses just like it.

🌏 The Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization holds 36 warehouses full of supplies.

🌏 Altogether, aid groups say they have enough for 150 trucks per day, five days a week, for three months — but “it’s not in Gaza. It’s still stuck in Jordan.”

🌏 An additional 10,000 tonnes of aid are ready to ship, but there’s no room left because Israel refuses to let any of it through.

Meanwhile, Palestinians starve under bombardment — and Netanyahu’s government keeps the gates shut, with Washington’s full approval.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
