Massive aid stuck in Jordan, barred from entering Gaza by Israeli authorities

Israel blocks THOUSANDS of tonnes of Gaza aid — reports
Channel 4 News reporters filmed inside massive warehouses in Jordan “packed to the gills” with humanitarian aid barred from entering Gaza by Israeli authorities.
According to Channel 4:
🌏 4,000 tonnes of aid are sitting in one warehouse alone.
🌏 The World Food Programme and UNICEF each have multiple warehouses just like it.
🌏 The Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization holds 36 warehouses full of supplies.
🌏 Altogether, aid groups say they have enough for 150 trucks per day, five days a week, for three months — but “it’s not in Gaza. It’s still stuck in Jordan.”
🌏 An additional 10,000 tonnes of aid are ready to ship, but there’s no room left because Israel refuses to let any of it through.
Meanwhile, Palestinians starve under bombardment — and Netanyahu’s government keeps the gates shut, with Washington’s full approval.