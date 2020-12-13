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Chronological Gospelss Bible Study - Lesson 6
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13 views • December 13, 2020
We explore Daniel 3 in this lesson and compare the trial of Shadrak, Meshack and Abed-Nego to our trials today, and close with I Peter 4:12. "Beloved, do not think it strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened to you, but rejoice to the extent that you partake of Christ's sufferings, that when His glory is revealed, you may also be glad with exceeding joy."
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