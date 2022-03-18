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Breaking @NYPOST: Lawyer For Mother of Hunter Biden's Child Says He Expects President's Son to Be Indicted For Tax Evasion
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40 views • March 18, 2022
A lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden’s 3-year-old daughter expects the president’s son “to be indicted” for tax fraud, a report said.
Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning prediction while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden
Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion.
“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”
New York Post Articles:
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/lawyer-for-mother-of-hunter-bidens-child-lunden-roberts-says-he-expects-presidents-son-to-be-indicted/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-new-york-times-hates-to-say-the-post-told-you-so/
Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning prediction while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden
Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion.
“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”
New York Post Articles:
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/lawyer-for-mother-of-hunter-bidens-child-lunden-roberts-says-he-expects-presidents-son-to-be-indicted/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-new-york-times-hates-to-say-the-post-told-you-so/
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