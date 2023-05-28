When Travel Stops

Some great Outtakes from the Critically Thinking Episode of May, 25, 2023.
Lee Merritt explores the truths behind what is going on in Our world today. There is hope in knowledge and the waking up of humanity today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.