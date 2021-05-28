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PATRIOTS CONTINUE TO PUSH BACK ON THE DEEP STATE - Dan RadioStyle
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41 views • May 28, 2021
PATRIOTS CONTINUE TO PUSH BACK ON THE DEEP STATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QDMPoxsWgunt/
@on_the_fringe - Dan RadioStyle
Please Show some love to Dan RadioStyle on MINDS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/on-the-fringe-with-dan-radiostyle/
The deep state has their pattern for how they work, their M.O. We are countering that with the same type of force but in the opposite direction. Their problem, too many of us are waking up and paying attention the the Patriot narrative and they are losing their grip. It is only a matter of time for them. They can stall but nothing can stop what is coming.
#WWG1WGA
______________________________
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QDMPoxsWgunt/
@on_the_fringe - Dan RadioStyle
Please Show some love to Dan RadioStyle on MINDS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/on-the-fringe-with-dan-radiostyle/
The deep state has their pattern for how they work, their M.O. We are countering that with the same type of force but in the opposite direction. Their problem, too many of us are waking up and paying attention the the Patriot narrative and they are losing their grip. It is only a matter of time for them. They can stall but nothing can stop what is coming.
#WWG1WGA
______________________________
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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