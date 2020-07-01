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HEARING IN TEXAS DISCUSSING DEADLY LIES FROM FAUCI/BIRX CDC/NIH/HHS/GATES/CHINA-VACCINE CORPORATIONS
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72 views • July 01, 2020
MORE DEADLY LIES FROM FAUCI/BIRX CDC/NIH/HHS/GATES/CHINA-VACCINE CORPORATIONS
MORE "GUIDELINES" BEING ISSUED TO PERPETRATE DEADLY FRAUD ONTO THE PUBLIC RESULTING IN DEATH & CHAOS & ECONOMIC RUIN - IT IS AGAINST THE LAW - BUT PROSECUTORS NEED TO DETERMINE HOW TO CHARGE THE INDICTMENTS.
MORE "GUIDELINES" BEING ISSUED TO PERPETRATE DEADLY FRAUD ONTO THE PUBLIC RESULTING IN DEATH & CHAOS & ECONOMIC RUIN - IT IS AGAINST THE LAW - BUT PROSECUTORS NEED TO DETERMINE HOW TO CHARGE THE INDICTMENTS.
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