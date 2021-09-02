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** IMMIGRANT/REFUGEE INVASION IS GLOBALIST DEMOCRAT 2022 ELECTION FRAUD TACTIC ** - Maintaining Political Control is Their Main Objective – Tucker – 01/Sept/2021
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250 views • September 02, 2021
** Tucker Carlson Tonight – 01/Sep/2021
** OH YES, OUR AFGHAN EDPERTURE WAS A GREAT SUCCESS.
** OUR SENIOR GOVT. OFFICIALS ARE VERY DELUSIONAL
** WE NEED TRANSLATORS FOR THE “TRANSLATORS”
** TWITT-ALEXANDRIA HEATLH DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR PASHTO/DARI SPEAKERS TO ASSIST WITH TRANSLATION SUPPORT FOR RECENT ARRIVALS
** THE TALIBAN TAKE OVER AFGHANISTAN
** YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO ASK ABOUT THE REFUGEES
** WELCOME COMMUNITIES: HOW CONVENIENT: SWING DISTRICTS & STATES
** DEMS WELCOMING THOUSANDS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES
** REPORT: NO ONE STOPPING REFUGEES FROM LEAVING BASES
** DEMS DOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO STAY IN POWER
** CDC, WE’RE IN CHARGE NOW: PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY NOW IN CHARGE OF HOUSING
** DEMS: THERE ARE NEW RULES IN THIS DEMOCRACY
** DEMS PUCH MAIL-IN VOTING-“ANYONE WHO’S AFRAID OF CONTRACTING COVID OR EXPECTS THEY’LL BE SICK.”
** AFGHAN REFUGEE WAVE IS COMING: “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America has not been through an thorough screening and background check process.”
** WE MAY NEVER HAVE A FUNCTIONING DEMOCRACY AGAIN
** NBS: VAST MAJORITY OF AFGHANS EVACUATED NEVER WORKED FOR THE U.S.
**REFUGEES & THE PARTISAN POWER PLAY
** VIRGINIA CITY IS NOW LOOKING FOR TRANSLATORS TO HELP WITH AFGHAN EVACUEES WE WERE TOLD WERE “TRANSLATORS”
** IMMIGRANT/REFUGEE INVASION IS GLOBALIST DEMOCRAT 2022 ELECTION FRAUD TACTIC
** Biden’s Intentional Destruction of America’s Borders
- Dr. Rich Swier, 04/Aug/2021
- Article: https://drrichswier.com/2021/08/04/bidens-intentional-destruction-of-americas-borders/
-- On Aug. 1, Fox News/Los Angeles released video of at least 1,000 illegal immigrants lined up for free transportation under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, Texas. Anxious to hide the tidal wave of illegals being allowed to flood into America virtually unimpeded, the Biden administration is impeding reporters on the ground from getting close enough to photograph the invasion—the Fox/LA video was taken by drone.
Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose South Texas congressional district is being overrun with illegal border crossers, posted pictures—see below—of illegals huddled beneath the Anzalduas Bridge on July 31. One pictures shows a bus being loaded with future Democrat voters, who are being dumped off in Republican states. This has been going on since Biden took office and will continue unabated through the midterm elections. Thanks to the totally corrupt mainstream media, most Americans have no idea of the extent of what Biden is doing to render the U.S. border with Mexico meaningless.
Some migrants are flown to undisclosed locations in the American interior. So far this year, the Biden administration has provided free transportation, free overnight accommodations, and free legal advice to over 1 million migrants who illegally crossed the border; by the end of the year, the number is projected to rise to 2 million. Biden is stuffing America will unprecedented numbers of illegals because Democrats intend to make every illegal in the country eligible to vote in time for the 2022 midterm elections.
In February 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden signaled his enthusiasm for open borders:
“I’m proud of [the Obama administration’s] record on immigration. Not only our Muslim communities, Asian communities, Hispanic communities. And the wave still continues. And it’s not going to stop. Nor should we want it to stop. An unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop, non-stop. And that’s a good thing.”
During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden let refugees and illegal immigrants know they would be received with open arms if he was elected. Once inaugurated as the country’s new president, Biden moved quickly in keeping his promise:
• In a single month, February, 100,000 illegal immigrants were allowed by Biden to cross the Southern border.
• In March, the number swelled to 170,000 border encounters with illegals.
• In April 2020, when Trump was in office, there were 17,000 border encounters with illegals and “refugees.” In April 2021, the number skyrocketed to 178,000, an increase of 950%. Some projections say the total for 2021 could approach two million, all of whom know that surrendering to the Biden Border Patrol will ensure a quick and hassle-free pass to the U.S. destination of their choice.
• To maximize the inflow of desperately-poor migrants, Biden last week granted “temporary protected status” to Haitian illegals due to “poverty.”
- Cont’d --
** OH YES, OUR AFGHAN EDPERTURE WAS A GREAT SUCCESS.
** OUR SENIOR GOVT. OFFICIALS ARE VERY DELUSIONAL
** WE NEED TRANSLATORS FOR THE “TRANSLATORS”
** TWITT-ALEXANDRIA HEATLH DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR PASHTO/DARI SPEAKERS TO ASSIST WITH TRANSLATION SUPPORT FOR RECENT ARRIVALS
** THE TALIBAN TAKE OVER AFGHANISTAN
** YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO ASK ABOUT THE REFUGEES
** WELCOME COMMUNITIES: HOW CONVENIENT: SWING DISTRICTS & STATES
** DEMS WELCOMING THOUSANDS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES
** REPORT: NO ONE STOPPING REFUGEES FROM LEAVING BASES
** DEMS DOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO STAY IN POWER
** CDC, WE’RE IN CHARGE NOW: PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY NOW IN CHARGE OF HOUSING
** DEMS: THERE ARE NEW RULES IN THIS DEMOCRACY
** DEMS PUCH MAIL-IN VOTING-“ANYONE WHO’S AFRAID OF CONTRACTING COVID OR EXPECTS THEY’LL BE SICK.”
** AFGHAN REFUGEE WAVE IS COMING: “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America has not been through an thorough screening and background check process.”
** WE MAY NEVER HAVE A FUNCTIONING DEMOCRACY AGAIN
** NBS: VAST MAJORITY OF AFGHANS EVACUATED NEVER WORKED FOR THE U.S.
**REFUGEES & THE PARTISAN POWER PLAY
** VIRGINIA CITY IS NOW LOOKING FOR TRANSLATORS TO HELP WITH AFGHAN EVACUEES WE WERE TOLD WERE “TRANSLATORS”
** IMMIGRANT/REFUGEE INVASION IS GLOBALIST DEMOCRAT 2022 ELECTION FRAUD TACTIC
** Biden’s Intentional Destruction of America’s Borders
- Dr. Rich Swier, 04/Aug/2021
- Article: https://drrichswier.com/2021/08/04/bidens-intentional-destruction-of-americas-borders/
-- On Aug. 1, Fox News/Los Angeles released video of at least 1,000 illegal immigrants lined up for free transportation under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, Texas. Anxious to hide the tidal wave of illegals being allowed to flood into America virtually unimpeded, the Biden administration is impeding reporters on the ground from getting close enough to photograph the invasion—the Fox/LA video was taken by drone.
Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose South Texas congressional district is being overrun with illegal border crossers, posted pictures—see below—of illegals huddled beneath the Anzalduas Bridge on July 31. One pictures shows a bus being loaded with future Democrat voters, who are being dumped off in Republican states. This has been going on since Biden took office and will continue unabated through the midterm elections. Thanks to the totally corrupt mainstream media, most Americans have no idea of the extent of what Biden is doing to render the U.S. border with Mexico meaningless.
Some migrants are flown to undisclosed locations in the American interior. So far this year, the Biden administration has provided free transportation, free overnight accommodations, and free legal advice to over 1 million migrants who illegally crossed the border; by the end of the year, the number is projected to rise to 2 million. Biden is stuffing America will unprecedented numbers of illegals because Democrats intend to make every illegal in the country eligible to vote in time for the 2022 midterm elections.
In February 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden signaled his enthusiasm for open borders:
“I’m proud of [the Obama administration’s] record on immigration. Not only our Muslim communities, Asian communities, Hispanic communities. And the wave still continues. And it’s not going to stop. Nor should we want it to stop. An unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop, non-stop. And that’s a good thing.”
During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden let refugees and illegal immigrants know they would be received with open arms if he was elected. Once inaugurated as the country’s new president, Biden moved quickly in keeping his promise:
• In a single month, February, 100,000 illegal immigrants were allowed by Biden to cross the Southern border.
• In March, the number swelled to 170,000 border encounters with illegals.
• In April 2020, when Trump was in office, there were 17,000 border encounters with illegals and “refugees.” In April 2021, the number skyrocketed to 178,000, an increase of 950%. Some projections say the total for 2021 could approach two million, all of whom know that surrendering to the Biden Border Patrol will ensure a quick and hassle-free pass to the U.S. destination of their choice.
• To maximize the inflow of desperately-poor migrants, Biden last week granted “temporary protected status” to Haitian illegals due to “poverty.”
- Cont’d --
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