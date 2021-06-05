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AGATIZED CORAL GIVEAWAY! (valued at $250) & Lake Superior Rocks
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70 views • June 05, 2021
It's time for another GIVEAWAY! In this video I will be giving away some amazing agatized coral, as well as some other goodies, I will be throwing in some Lake Superior agates, jasper, porphyry, and anything else I can fit in the box! Anyone can enter this giveaway, see below for giveaway requirements and how you can get your hands on this beautiful agatized coral.
GIVEAWAY GUIDELINES:
1. Subscribe to my channel: www.youtube.com/c/agatedad and Dig Dive Discovers channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6...
2. Make a comment on this video (THATS HOW I PICK A WINNER)
3. Share this video link - - on your Facebook, Instagram, in text, or email, doesn't matter how, just SHARE it!
P.S. It does not matter where you live in the world, I will pay for shipping to send it to you!
The winner will be picked June 18th, make sure to watch for a community post announcing the winner!
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me via my facebook or instagram, links are below!
Subscribe to Lake Superior Ambience: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxu...
-- SUBSCRIBE--
https://www.youtube.com/c/AgateDad
-- HI-TECH DIAMOND --
http://hitechdiamond.com?aff=22 - be sure to use discount code AGATEDAD at checkout to save 10% (excluding machines, extended warranties, and gift cards)
Want to learn more about Lake Superior agates?
Check out Agatology.com and all its agatey goodness! Also, check them out on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/agatology.o...
-- A M A Z O N S T O R E F R O N T --
https://www.amazon.com/shop/agatedad
-- M U S I C A L C R E D I T S --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0afKF...
#Giveaway #Agate #Agatedad #AgatizedCoral #TheFinders #Treasure #Gemstones
Shared from and subscribe to:
Agate Dad
https://www.youtube.com/c/AgateDad/videos
GIVEAWAY GUIDELINES:
1. Subscribe to my channel: www.youtube.com/c/agatedad and Dig Dive Discovers channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6...
2. Make a comment on this video (THATS HOW I PICK A WINNER)
3. Share this video link - - on your Facebook, Instagram, in text, or email, doesn't matter how, just SHARE it!
P.S. It does not matter where you live in the world, I will pay for shipping to send it to you!
The winner will be picked June 18th, make sure to watch for a community post announcing the winner!
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me via my facebook or instagram, links are below!
Subscribe to Lake Superior Ambience: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxu...
-- SUBSCRIBE--
https://www.youtube.com/c/AgateDad
-- HI-TECH DIAMOND --
http://hitechdiamond.com?aff=22 - be sure to use discount code AGATEDAD at checkout to save 10% (excluding machines, extended warranties, and gift cards)
Want to learn more about Lake Superior agates?
Check out Agatology.com and all its agatey goodness! Also, check them out on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/agatology.o...
-- A M A Z O N S T O R E F R O N T --
https://www.amazon.com/shop/agatedad
-- M U S I C A L C R E D I T S --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0afKF...
#Giveaway #Agate #Agatedad #AgatizedCoral #TheFinders #Treasure #Gemstones
Shared from and subscribe to:
Agate Dad
https://www.youtube.com/c/AgateDad/videos
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