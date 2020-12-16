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Perfect Nothing — Terminator 1984 Theme (Resistance is Victory) feat. Strontium Cop & Vancelot Prime
Strontium Cop
Strontium Cop
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74 views • December 16, 2020
Retrowave remix. The Terminator movie premiered in 1984 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a cyborg assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose son will one day become a savior against machines in a post-apocalyptic future.

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#Synthwave #Retrowave #PAXONIC
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moviemusicresistance1984remixvictoryterminatorprimesynthwaveretrowavedarkwavevancelot
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