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Perfect Nothing — Terminator 1984 Theme (Resistance is Victory) feat. Strontium Cop & Vancelot Prime
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74 views • December 16, 2020
Retrowave remix. The Terminator movie premiered in 1984 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a cyborg assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose son will one day become a savior against machines in a post-apocalyptic future.
Stream & Listen 🎵 🎼 ► https://paxino.ma/TerminatorTheme
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/StrontiumCop
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/strontiumcop_
Facebook ► http://facecook.com/StrontiumCop
SoundCloud ► https://soundcloud.com/PAXINOMA
MeWe ► https://mewe.com/p/strontiumcop
Bitchute ► https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3hGq...
© 2020 PAXONIC Premium ► https://PAXINOMA.com
#Synthwave #Retrowave #PAXONIC
Stream & Listen 🎵 🎼 ► https://paxino.ma/TerminatorTheme
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/StrontiumCop
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/strontiumcop_
Facebook ► http://facecook.com/StrontiumCop
SoundCloud ► https://soundcloud.com/PAXINOMA
MeWe ► https://mewe.com/p/strontiumcop
Bitchute ► https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3hGq...
© 2020 PAXONIC Premium ► https://PAXINOMA.com
#Synthwave #Retrowave #PAXONIC
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