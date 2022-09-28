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Nord Stream Blasts: This Was Not An Accident
* Pipelines hit with explosives.
* Sabotaging a pipeline could start a nuclear war.
* The [Bidan] administration promised to stop the pipeline; is responsible for this chaos, destroying countries everywhere.
* Senate advances another Ukraine spending bill.
* Today’s escalation will have huge consequences.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-what-happened-nord-stream-pipeline
The full segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight (27 September 2022)