Sabotage
Nord Stream Blasts: This Was Not An Accident

* Pipelines hit with explosives.

* Sabotaging a pipeline could start a nuclear war.

* The [Bidan] administration promised to stop the pipeline; is responsible for this chaos, destroying countries everywhere.

* Senate advances another Ukraine spending bill.

* Today’s escalation will have huge consequences.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-what-happened-nord-stream-pipeline


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312943036112

