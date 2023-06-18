Systematic Kidnapping SOLDADA VS COWARDMENT Intro to series

Introduction to the real life story of Soldada Cero. Alias is being used at this time for her safety and her dignity. An FDA MFG Felon shares her story of how her kids were systematically kidnapped by the cowardment and how she is reinstating her sovereignty. Intention: if we do not start listening and acting from our hearts, anyone could be next. This is not fear porn, rather a call to all families in America to unite for the sake of our nation's children.

Due to the inability of most people not willing to get serious about this issue, there will be art, levity and humor to balance her story, and those of others, to balance the negativity with positivity. We promise you will not become depressed after watching this, but hopefully inspired to see how the most abused women and men in this nation are equipping themselves with Christ Consciousness to fight for our nations children.



