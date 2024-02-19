Name of the Day - C

Peter takes you on a short trip through today's name of the day. This time, we look at Cameron and Catherine.

This is part of a series I'm doing and posting twice a week on here and YT.

If you like what you see, and are keen on what more I can do from names and birthdays, why not get yourself a profile report from https://profiles.petervaughan.net. It works for ANY name and birth date, so some people even get them as gifts for friends and relatives.





