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FORMER EMPLOYEE/WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS FEMA WILL KILL YOU HUMANELY. AND THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENT WAYS!
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438 views • November 02, 2021
Brighteon Interview with Mike Adams. It is nice of them to murder people in a humane way. Don't go into the death camps.
Full interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4GU1PpFDmoY/
You can watch the movie Sophie Scholl here on Bitchute for free:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8r4CMGUVrhK/
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Full interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4GU1PpFDmoY/
You can watch the movie Sophie Scholl here on Bitchute for free:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8r4CMGUVrhK/
More videos you may like to see:
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Panic Buying- What to Expect The Next 3 Months (The Big Shortage)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoAq2DjOYj4G/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
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The real "Invasion Of The Body Snatchers" is happening right now. The battle is has started...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVB87QxWGDUp/
Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U07w1pM5zduw/
Yale Professor Dr. Rische - ''Be Afraid Of The Vaccinated''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqbzvozBAB7a/
"Alexa" Are you spying on me? Who do you work for? Do you work for the NSA? And the answer is...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zRWUJzCYDwCG/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/h703uSHiVwxc/
The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZO0bCMYeTLUG/
NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfngzhqpnqde/
Kentucky lap-dance principal in more hot water after Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ video surfaces
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SeKaILIbVDU8/
Amazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrnHatthXRoX/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
3 JUDGES SENTENCE THEMSELVES TO DEATH WITH VAXXXINE MANDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Ea7qnAggEhU/
Pure Blooded (Hot Blooded parody). Hilarious. Worth the watch!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xOaxvpPO96UA/
CCP Party Memebers Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qg7DGd9XffZA/
CLONING DOCUMENTARY, MICHAEL JACKSON, TUPAC AND OTHER CELEBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kz9bUT2p8tdA/
David Wilcock joins Mike Adams to warn about Extraterrestrials consuming humans for sustenance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2S6HVUn6khp/
Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mRNA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
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