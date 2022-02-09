PHIL SCHNEIDER - The Alien Agenda (1995)

Former government geological expert and deep underground military base engineer Phil Schneider was murdered (executed) after going public in 1995 with shocking details of what he knew. According to Schneider, a vast network of 133 underground military bases had already been constructed by 1995, and they were connected by levitation trains that traveled through underground tunnel systems that spanned the entire continental United States, traveling at speeds up to Mach 2." Do I tie in the alien agenda with the New World Order? Yes sir, 100%… The New World Order right now is basically dismantling countries… they’re taking their orders directly from the aliens who have their own time table. They want the one world order because they want the planet for themselves. You’ve heard the term Global 2000, and that’s a sinister plot to produce biological weaponry to reduce or thin out, or so-called ethnic cleanse the population of the planet by 5/6th… enslaving the rest to work willy-nilly with the so-called people of the New World Order."Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStreamOdysee : @OneDayDevineStreamRumble : @OneDayDevineStreamBitchute : @OneDayDevineStreamTelegram News : @OneDayDevineNewshttps://t.meOneDayDevineNewsTelegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevineInstagram : @onedaydevineGAB : @OneDayDevineNewsGETTR : @OneDayDevineNwsClouthub : @OneDayDevineNewsSponsored By OneDayDevine.comPromo Code UNITY ( 7 % )