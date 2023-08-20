TopHats were Mind Control Devices: Mercury Poison, Blue Mass, and Mad Hatters
Mind Unveiled
Why did everyone wear top hats in the past? Was it merely a fashion statement? We've been told that the mad hatters were the hat makers who suffered from mercury poisoning, but what if that's not the complete tale? It doesn't make too much sense why so much was lost in our historical record... But, consider this: perhaps these hats, signaling affiliation to certain elite groups, also served as instruments of control. The term "Mad Hatters" primarily references those WEARING the hats, not those crafting them. If these hats were infused with mercury, it could make the wearer's mind more docile and impressionable, dampening the intelligence and inquisitiveness required to challenge prevailing narratives. Am I just mad as a hatter, or is there something deeper to this story???
